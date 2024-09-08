Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,369 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 937,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,209. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

