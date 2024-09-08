Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,994,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,848,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. 1,206,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,293. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

