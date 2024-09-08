Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 472,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.