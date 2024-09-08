Bank of America Trims ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price to $99.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. TD Cowen cut their price target on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.18.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

