Barclays Initiates Coverage on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

