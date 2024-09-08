Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 8,664 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

