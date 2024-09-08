Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BJWTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on November 12th

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5582 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Stock Performance
Shares of BJWTY stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $22.43.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Company Profile
