Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BJWTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on November 12th

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5582 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Stock Performance

Shares of BJWTY stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $22.43.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides water treatment services. The company operates through Sewage and Reclaimed Water Treatment and Construction Services; Water Distribution Services; Technical and Consultancy Services and Sale of Machineries; and Urban Resources Services segments.

