Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $359.05 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $359.05 million and $1.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.10 or 0.04195651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,848,729 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,148,729 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.