BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.39 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

