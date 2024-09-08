Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $62.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIRK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,916,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,972,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

