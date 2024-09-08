BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.67 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,102.32 or 1.00002194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,119,124,488 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999499 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

