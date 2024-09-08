BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.54 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.71111738 USD and is down -13.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,505,564.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

