BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $945.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $945.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $883.13.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $866.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after acquiring an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.