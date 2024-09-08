Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.28. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 45,577 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

