Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.28. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 45,577 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
