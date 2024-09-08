Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 2% Higher

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Prism Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.