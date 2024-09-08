BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Insider Activity at BlueScope Steel

In related news, insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$21.00 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of A$168,000.00 ($114,285.71). In related news, insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.00 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of A$168,000.00 ($114,285.71). Also, insider Alistair Field bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.99 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of A$49,975.00 ($33,996.60). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

