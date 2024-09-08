Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $26.95 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Cim LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

