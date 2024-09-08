Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,045 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 5.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fair Isaac worth $96,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,734.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,650.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,414.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

