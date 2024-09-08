Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 3.1%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 128,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 234,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $948.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.67%.

In related news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bridge Investment Group news, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $52,624.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133 over the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

