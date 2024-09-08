Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $39.40

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

