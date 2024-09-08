Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $31.60

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

