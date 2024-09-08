Brokerages Set RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $153.47

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.