Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $223.78

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

TRV stock opened at $234.46 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

