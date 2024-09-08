Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RA stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
