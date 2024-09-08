Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE BRO opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

