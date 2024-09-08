Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Lifted by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 259,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.