Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of Bunge Global worth $225,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.44. 735,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.