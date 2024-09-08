BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,899 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $35,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

