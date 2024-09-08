Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 5.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 220,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 135,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cabral Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.