Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.23. 2,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Cadiz Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

