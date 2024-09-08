Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 3.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.17% of Cameco worth $36,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 41.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 41.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.