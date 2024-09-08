Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

