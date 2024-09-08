Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 1.3%

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.08 and last traded at C$37.08. Approximately 836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.55.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
Further Reading
