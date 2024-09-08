Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $170.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

