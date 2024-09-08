CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

