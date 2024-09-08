Caprock Group LLC Acquires 5,794 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

