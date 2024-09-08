Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

