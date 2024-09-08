Caprock Group LLC Has $27.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

