Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,839,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.