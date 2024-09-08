Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

