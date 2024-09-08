Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

