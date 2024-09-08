CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.55. 1,659,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.