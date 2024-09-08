CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,221.61 or 1.00006956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02727716 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $706,315.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

