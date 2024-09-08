Certuity LLC Acquires 2,683 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $547.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.87 and its 200-day moving average is $544.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

