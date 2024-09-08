Certuity LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $3,637,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 493.1% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.81 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

