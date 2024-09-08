Certuity LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,871,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $404.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

