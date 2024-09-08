Certuity LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

