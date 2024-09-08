Certuity LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Certuity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 74,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,681,930 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

