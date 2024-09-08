Certuity LLC Sells 18,907 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

