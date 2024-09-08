Certuity LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.